Options open up when Sir Elton returns to the track

“We have to separate him from other horses at home because there is nothing that can go with him.

“If everything goes according to plan, we will have a little bit of fun in the next few months.

“We are currently watching the run of the Provincial Championship in Gosford, our home circuit that he completed in March.”

Duggan admits that it is difficult for him with Sir Elton because he has no horse to compare it with. It means he relies on friend and top band Josh Parr.

“Luckily he’s a good buddy of mine and comes down and rides him a lot. He is on such horses all the time and he assures me that he is very good, ”said Duggan.

“He knows him very well, which is good for us and we know that he wants to stay with him.

“Josh and I think he’s ready to get started on Saturday. We wanted to get him up and running early because the race will give us an indication of where it could fit.”

After winning his first three starts in the winter, Sir Elton pulled the usual offers from Hong Kong, but luckily for Duggan, he had an owner who had no interest in selling.

“I think they realized he wasn’t selling when I kept saying no, and when he was hit on the last start they all got out, which was good because I didn’t have to worry,” said Duggan.

“The owner said to me that he had given a lot of money to get a good horse and he didn’t want to sell it and had to do the same thing again.

“If it were someone else, I couldn’t have him anymore.”

Duggan chose the benchmark competition on Saturday in Randwick as a starting point and tried to avoid hitting the smart guys who will be returning in the next few weeks. Sir Elton is still just a benchmark 74 horse, so he still has a few runs before he has to compete against the open class.

“I thought this race was a good test with no real advantage,” said Duggan. “I didn’t want to meet some smart three year olds, but now that the other race has been canceled, they are here.

“It’s a really good test for him. He has a good barrier and speed, so I want to use it.

“I think horses like Pandemic and True Detective will be back, so I want to get them to chase us and see how good they are.”

