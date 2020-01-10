Optimistic Green lets Christian slip through to the goalkeeper

Loading...

The tweet prompted Thunder coach Shane Bond to call Christian “unprofessional”.

Christian applauded CA’s decision to ban the spinner this week, but Green, who spoke on this matter for the first time, didn’t want to be involved in a slanging match.

“I haven’t seen the tweet yet,” Green told reporters. “People will always have their opinions on you and your game and he has a right to his. I’m not bitter about anything. I think the process I went through was incredibly fair.

“It’s not time to be bitter [because of the suspension]. Everything happens for a reason. The perspective is incredibly strong and I think the changes I want to make on behalf of my bowling will be my game in the future add value. ” long-term.”

When asked if he was disappointed, a fellow cricketer would make such a comment public, Green replied: “Buddy, I don’t think I can comment on that. It’s something that is completely out of my control. As we can see Social Media Everyone has a right to their opinion, just like you [in the media]. I’m just incredibly grateful for the support. “

Green could still play a thunderbolt when selected. Credit: AAP

According to Green, nobody has yet questioned his approach and is confident that with the help of bowling trainer and former NSW spinner Anthony Clark and other mentors around the world, he can overcome this recent setback.

“The feedback I received from the testing process was that it was immaterial and I can make the necessary changes, and they are very confident that this can be resolved,” said Green.

As for the national ambitions, the candle is still burning brightly.

“My dream is to play for Australia,” said Green. “I received some really great news from select players, players, coaches, and fans. It helped me a lot to hear these words of support at the time.

“It’s a 90-day training block where I can optimize my game. I had a lot to do 12 months ago because I didn’t have the time to work on technical aspects of my game. I understand this is a really good window, to work on my game and make the necessary changes to my bowling. “

Green will be playing grade bats for Manly this weekend and hopes to claim to do the same for the Thunder.

In the meantime, the Thunder will wear an indigenous shirt against the Hobart hurricanes on Saturday evening.

Brendan Doggett of Sydney Thunder wears the club’s jersey. Credit: AAP

The shirt was designed by Rheanna Lotter, a Yuin living in Sydney, and symbolizes the connection, commitment and inclusiveness of the club.

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading