Oprah Winfrey says she supports Meghan and Harry '1,000 percent'

Oprah Winfrey did not hold back when she asked her opinion about Meghan and Harry’s royal exit!

Winfrey was on the road with friend Gayle King in New York when TMZ approached the duo to share their thoughts about Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back. “I support them 1000 percent,” Winfrey told TMZ.

“Do you know why I support them? I support them because I believe that if you have thought about it for as long as they have done so – and even in the Queen’s statement she says, “This has been going on for months,” these discussions have been going on for months – and when Harry recently said in that charity statement that he had to make the decision to go in peace with his new family, who doesn’t feel what it takes to make that decision to give up everything you know you the whole life to say that I am going to choose this new life or what I believe is the most true vision for myself? “

“Who are we to judge that?” Winfrey told TMZ. “He did what he had to do for his family. I don’t think anyone has the right to say anything. If someone has figured out what the best decision is to make for my family, then he makes that decision – none of us has the right to say anything about it. “

Gayle King, who is also a friend of Markle, added: “They didn’t make the decision in a vacuum. There were many conversations. That’s why I thought it was very unfair to say that the queen was blind. Even the self-declaration said the Queen that these conversations have been going on for months. “

King shared: “I don’t think she’s being treated fairly, I don’t. I think she’s sweet, she likes, she’s nice. She is extremely generous with her time and her mind, and I wish we heard more about it. “

