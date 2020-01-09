Oprah Winfrey advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Megxit

Loading...

Oprah Winfrey advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break away from the British kings and go their own way.

The TV queen, who attended the couple’s wedding and was also close to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, discussed her “Declaration of Independence” and encouraged her to make a living in North America by building her own strong brand.

Harry and Meghan have registered “Sussex Royal” as a brand for more than 100 properties in the UK, including clothing, stationery, photography, and educational and charitable activities – with an expected turnover of over $ 500 million.

They’ve gathered a number of powerful US players, including the Obamas, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, James Corden, and Megan’s designer buddy Misha Nonoo, whose new husband, Ölerb Michael Hess, has offered them a place to stay in One Of The We are told of three family houses in the guarded Malibu colony, which is known as “Billionaire’s Beach”.

A source said: “Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about getting rid of themselves and doing their own thing by building on their own brand. She made it clear to them that it is really possible. “A representative from Oprah declined to comment.

Harry worked with Oprah on a mental health series for Apple TV + to be aired later this year, and the couple are believed to have had “open conversations” about the turmoil that he and Meghan were in the spotlight for. In an amazing interview, Harry revealed that he was thinking about the fate of his mother, Princess Diana: “Every time I see a camera … every time I see a flash.”

Harry is also close to Barack Obama, and insiders say the prince might take a similar post-presidential career path that includes philanthropy, speeches, book contracts, and documentaries.

Page 6 can also reveal that Oprah’s BFF Gayle King will conduct the first interview with Sussexes after the Megxit. King attended Meg’s New York baby shower and visited her after the birth of Baby Archie. A TV source said, “It is quiet, but there is no one to turn to.”