Oprah, Gwyenth Paltrow and Martha Stewart have cruises – Adweek

When Gwyneth Paltrow announced that her lifestyle brand Goop was holding a “wellness” conference on board a celebrity cruise ship later this year, she joined a group of satisfied Doyennes.

In recent years, the cruise industry has partnered with Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart to create branded content for every Mogul community. Even if thematic cruises are nothing new – see the Nascar Cruise or the Kiss Kruise – the cruise partnerships of Winfrey and Stewart go a deeper line and offer tailor-made programs and excursions, from tailor-made menus to appearances and loot in the gift shop, each with Touch Winfrey and Stewart. And Goop is unique in itself as a one-time activation event.

The cruise industry is expected to transport 32 million people this year, nearly double a decade ago, according to its own trading group, the Cruise Lines International Association. The average cruise lover is approximately 47 years old, and of course there is a synergy between this population and those who worship at the Stewart and Winfrey Altar.

“It’s the bread and butter of the industry,” said Judy Pearl, a travel consultant who has worked in the industry for over 40 years. “Internally, we call them pied piper or come-along cruises because they can attract people to join them.”

Although Paltrow USA Today said she wasn’t sure how long she would stay on board, Goop at Sea will be a full-day event with Paltrow, Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehn, and a list of “breakthrough healers” and surprises. Tickets for the event, which is due to set sail for an 11-day Mediterranean tour in August, cost $ 750. However, they are only available to travelers who are willing to lose an additional $ 4,799 for the Celebrity Suite class.

Goop’s feverish community can polarize, but that didn’t stop brands from partnering with Paltrow and their lifestyle publication. In January, Netflix announced that a six-episode series called The Goop Lab would be released.

“Our community is very passionate. It’s a strong bond, and that’s something brands want, ”said Wendy Lauria, Goop’s brand partnership agency.

O, The Oprah Magazine debuted in 2017 with Holland America Line and hosted an Alaska cruise with Winfrey and her best friend, CBS This Morning Anchor Gayle King. Last year, Winfrey and King hosted a “Girls Getaway” cruise to the Bahamas. On the other excursions between the sails of the two cruises, thematic programs were on the program, including lectures by editors of O Magazine, cooking demonstrations and guided meditations.

Before the partnership, the shipping company was an advertiser in Winfrey’s magazine.

“Oprah has the innate ability to bring people from very different backgrounds together,” said Jayne Jamison, svp, editor and chief revenue officer of O Magazine. “There were many synergies and opportunities for us as a brand. It’s also a great way for Oprah to assert themselves in front of their fan base. “

Both cruises with Winfrey were sold out within the first 24 hours, a sign of the “Oprah effect” as Jamison calls it. The two brands want to continue working together.

When the European cruise line MSC began to expand to North America, it entered into an “exclusive partnership” with Martha Stewart excursions, gift packages and special recipes. However, Stewart’s commitment does not lead to an appearance on board: While Stewart rides knee-deep on a horse in the cyan waters of the Caribbean, Stewart still has to take an MSC cruise.

While each has its own qualities, most of the viewers of Paltrow, Winfrey and Stewart are women.

Pearl said: “Most travel decisions for our customers are made by women who coordinate their family’s schedule and decide where the family goes.” Of the 2,700 cruisers on board the Winfrey and King ship, only 60 were slightly more than 2% of passengers.

“Partnerships are an important brand strategy in our industry that provides our guests with like-minded, appropriate programming,” said Sally Andrews, Holland America’s press officer. “Women are the main decision makers in the field of travel. Travel advisors and travel agencies are very important when booking cruises. They are mostly female. “

And even if travelers don’t expect to see Oprah at the breakfast buffet, the possibility of ticket sales doesn’t hurt.