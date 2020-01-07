Oprah becomes emotional after Lady Gaga reveals 'repeated rape' ordeal

Loading...

“You were so good. So vulnerable, so truthful, so real “

Lady Gaga moved the tears of legendary host Oprah Winfrey after bravely opening up to her mental health battles and revealing that she had developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after being “raped together” occasions ”in adolescence.

The singer met Oprah on Saturday for the launch party for the Oprah 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus wellness tour, where the couple began an hour-long discussion.

Speaking on stage in Florida, Gaga – whose real name is Stefani Germanotta – said, “I was raped several times at the age of 19, and I also developed PTSD as a result of rape and the lack of treatment for this trauma. ”

Gaga, 33, said the attacks were carried out by someone she knew from childhood. Explaining the consequences, she developed: “ I suddenly became a star and traveled the world going from the hotel room to the garage in a limousine via the stage, and I never took care of it, then everything suddenly I started to experience intense and incredible pain all over my body that mimics the illness I felt after I was raped.

In the video clip, Oprah, 65, asks – “Where’s Gaga?” As she goes behind the scenes after their interview. She breaks down when she sees it, saying, “You were so good. So vulnerable, so truthful, so real – I couldn’t even believe you were doing this. “

She added in tears: “Thank you for doing this for me … I was so moved by all of this.”

An emotional Gaga replied, “Thank you very much for participating in my healing and my life. It’s part of me that puts an end to my stories of shame that appear. “

The full interview is broadcast on IGTV Instagram WW Now on Wednesday January 8