Opposition leader of Venezuela as a guest of the state of the Union

WASHINGTON – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is expected to be a White House guest in the State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening, the Associated Press has learned.

The invitation comes when Guaidó tries to gain time with Trump, his most important international ally. Guaidó’s visit to Miami on Saturday completed a two-week world tour that brought him first to Colombia and then to Europe and Canada, where he held meetings to seek more international help to drive Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of office.

Guaido’s presence at the speech, first reported by Bloomberg News, was confirmed to the AP by two congress sources. They were not authorized to make the information public and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Venezuela was a top priority in Latin America for the Trump government, which was the first under 60 governments to leave Guaidó a year ago after launching a campaign to put President Nicolás Maduro out of power.

US officials have called Maduro a “dictator,” and have struck the state-run Venezuelan oil company PDVSA with sanctions and other financial measures to dislodge the socialist leader. However, after an attempted coup, Maduro remains the boss, a brief renewal of massive anti-government protests and US sanctions.

Earlier the White House said that Ivan Simonovis, the former police chief in Caracas who was imprisoned in 2004 and detained for nearly 15 years in captivity, would also be a guest. Simonovis was sentenced to 30 years in prison for what he considered to be made-up accusations of police order to shoot at pro-government protesters during a coup against former President Hugo Chavez.

Simonovis, the most famous SWAT agent in Venezuela, escaped last year and was brought to the United States. His detention was a call to the opposition who considered the elections of Maduro in 2018 a fraud and blamed his socialist policies for the crisis of the nation, which drives the mass migration and threatens the stability of the region.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press