Opponents protest against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in B.C. | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

If the Supreme Court refuses to handle the cases, opponents will have few other ways to block construction than civil disobedience. Trans Mountain Corp. is also confronted with a number of regulatory hurdles, including that most of the detailed pipeline route has not yet been approved in southern British Columbia.

Activists will meet in the coming days to plan future demonstrations, said George, whose previous actions against the project include speeches from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and are arrested for abseiling a bridge.

There are no specific new demonstrations to announce yet, but he said he expects more demonstrators to gather at existing locations in BC including a “guardhouse” outside a shipping terminal in Burnaby and a collection of small inland houses .

Squamish Nation Coun. Khelsilem said there are several groups that continue to mobilize to stop the project, including one calling for B.C. residents who would be willing to be arrested.

“This entire legal battle put an end to what would otherwise have been a confrontation. It has delayed it in some ways. It depends on where the battles continue, “he said.

“But I think there are a number of people at the end of the day who are willing to do a lot to defend this coast.”

Khelsilem noted B.C. has a long history of civil disobedience. More than 200 people were arrested in protests in Burnaby in the spring of 2018, including Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Kennedy Stewart, who was elected mayor of Vancouver later that year.

Bev Manuel, part of a group called the Tiny House Warriors, said a handful of small houses were built along the pipeline construction route in an effort to protect the unguarded Secwepemc territory in Blue River, B.C.

“We will do what we need to do to scare them off,” she said, adding that they have plans to build three additional houses and expect more opponents to join them in the coming weeks and months.

Trans Mountain Corp. said in a statement that “expressions of opinion” about the project must respect the conditions of a ban against anyone blocking access to the Burnaby terminal.

“We respect the right to protest peacefully and there are many ways to express opinions in a safe and legal manner,” it said.

The decision of the Federal Appeal Court noted that Canada invited 129 indigenous groups to participate in the consultation and ultimately more than 120 people support the project or raise no objections. 43 First Nations have also concluded benefit agreements with Trans Mountain.

The construction of the project in federal hands is ongoing at terminals and pumping stations in B.C. and Alberta and pipe is being laid in the Greater Edmonton area.

However, the company cannot lay pipelines in areas where the Canada Energy Regulator has not yet approved the detailed route. In general, 68 percent of the route is approved, but that figure drops to around 12 percent in Metro Vancouver and no approvals have been given in the Fraser Valley.

Oral detailed route hearings began last week in Spruce Grove, Alta, and others are scheduled later this month in Edmonton and Kamloops, B.C.

Hearings for the route that extends from South Kamloops to Burnaby are expected this spring and summer, but dates have not yet been set.

The most recent building schedule submitted for the project runs until June. The planned work for B.C. includes the construction of pipelines in the Kamloops area and a crossing on the Fraser River in the lower mainland.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press