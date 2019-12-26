Opponents of the Utah County tax increase file a referendum

Loading...

PROVO – Opponents of a plan to increase property taxes in Utah County for the first time in more than two decades are presenting a referendum to challenge it.

Julie Blaney of Payson said she completed the paperwork on Monday with a proposal to freeze the budget at 2018 levels, the Daily Herald reported in Provo.

“And all we ask is that the voters decide. Let the voters decide if they want to pay more property taxes, ”he said.

The county now has 20 days to examine the referendum, and if approved, your group would begin collecting signatures to try to get on the ballot. The group needs to collect more than 21,000 signatures from Utah County residents in 45 days, Blaney said.

The Utah County Commission voted last week in favor of the increase, saying it was necessary to balance the budget and prevent the county from reducing its financial reserves.

The increase, which is the first in 23 years, is expected to generate another $ 19.3 million to fund services such as offices that run local elections and prosecute crimes.

It will cost the average owner about $ 83 more per year, in addition to the $ 123 in property taxes already paid annually to the county. The Utah county property tax rate is among the lowest in the state and would probably continue to be, authorities said.

The commission is expected to reconsider the tax increase in June, after they decide if they will sell a $ 10 million equestrian park and how that could affect the necessary income.