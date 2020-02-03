Opponents of the inland port of Utah demand that legislators “withdraw”

SALT LAKE CITY – The cheers and hymns of opponents from the inner harbor of the harbor roared Monday through the Rotunda of Utah’s Capitol as they participated in prayer, song, and rally cries calling on legislators to repeal port authority legislation.

Yet no lawmakers in Utah have indicated that they want to withdraw from the port. Although earlier Monday, a legislator discussed a bill to look for a new state-wide rail plan – and one that he thought could help find ways to mitigate the impact of an inland port.

Distrust of Utah politicians, large corporations, and the fossil fuel industry permeated Monday’s rally, where inland port critics demand lawmakers to reverse legislation creating a 16,000-hectare jurisdiction in the last strip of undeveloped land west of Salt Lake City International Airport.

There, state leaders want to create a huge logistics hub of air, train, and truck connections, designed to maximize Utah’s position in the global economy. But environmentalists and health advocates say that the inland harbor can have a disastrous impact on Great Salt Lake bird habitats, improve Wasatch Front air quality (especially for west-end residents), and further drab traffic at a time when Utah was already thriving economy is struggling but struggling with growth challenges.

“We live in a world where rich and powerful and politically connected government policies write to increase their benefit and wealth at the expense of everyone else,” said Brian Moench, M.D., president of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. “And there is no better example of both of these harmful trends than the dirty energy inland port.”

Although Jack Hedge, executive director of the port authority, has said he believes Utah can build a world-class sustainable port authority unlike anything that currently exists in the US, port opponents remain bitterly skeptical, doubtful that a port in Utah anything but worse air, traffic and environmental damage than the status quo.

Grid view

Chelsie Kemper attends a demonstration on Monday, February 3, 2020 to demonstrate the opposition to the inland port of Utah in the Capitol in Salt Lake City. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Ceci Davis attends a demonstration on Monday, February 3, 2020 to demonstrate the opposition to the inland port of Utah in the Capitol in Salt Lake City. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Magnus Peterson drives rally signs to the parking lot after a rally at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to oppose the inland port of Utah on Monday, February 3, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Heather Dove, president of Great Salt Lake Audubon, is meeting a group at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to oppose the inland port of Utah on Monday, February 3, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A group assembles at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to oppose the inland port of Utah on Monday, February 3, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Activist Carl Moore sings a song and prayer while joining a meeting at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to resist the inland port of Utah on Monday, February 3, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Kyle Roerink, executive director of Great Basin Water Network, and lobbyist Stephen Erickson chat after attending the meeting to show opposition to the inland port of Utah in the Capitol in Salt Lake City on February 3, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

“Behind a smokescreen of words like” sustainable, “” the greenest ever, “” zero-zero, “and” electrified, “the rat catchers of the port want you to think it’s the second coming of the Green New Deal,” said Moench. “But in the real world it is just the zombie return of the Brown Old Deal. We are driving full throttle to the edge of the cliff where the climate crisis will put everyone on Earth at risk. But the Pied Piper wants you to think that we don’t have to worry about that. ”

Hedge issued a statement on Monday reiterating the port authority’s commitment to data-driven and sustainable development, while officials continue their work on a strategic business plan, which is expected to be revealed this spring.

“As we have previously committed, the Utah Inland Port Authority is committed to bringing the values ​​of the public into the development process,” said Hedge. “We understand the role of lawyers in the dialogue and continue to focus on our work on a strategic business plan that will help us make data-driven decisions to support sustainable next-generation infrastructure and technologies that can improve ecological and economic outcomes.”

With signs with the text: “Don’t sell Utah too short, this is the time to move into the port,” and “Is your pocket worth our planet?” The opponents of the harbor sang the Rotunda of the Capitol. Activists with the Stop the Polluting Port group encouraged donations to environmental groups to fund their fight against the port during the 2020 session, in which they promised to lobby legislators every week to repeal port authority legislation.

It is the third legislative session in which lawmakers deal with the port statute. Although state and city leaders, currently involved in a lawsuit about the constitutionality of the authority, intend to open the statute to perhaps resolve some disagreements between city and state, state leaders have said they are not susceptible to a repeal .

“People say that I am not listening,” said the House’s majority leader, Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, recently to the Deseret News, referring to public protest. “If not listening means that we have no inland port, then you are right, I am not listening. We will have the inland port. But we will continue to work to ensure that we minimize the environmental impact and at the same time reduce the economic benefit maximize the state. “

A few hours earlier on Monday, Senator Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, emphasized sustainability while discussing a bill to look for a new state-wide rail plan. The bill specifically mentions the inland port of Utah. Anderegg said it could help find ways to solve problems that have arisen about the impact on air quality of the inland port and “satellites” or development areas where the port authority could collaborate with national provinces to create smaller distribution hubs.

“We must take care of the environment” in relation to the inland port, Anderegg said. “If we don’t put it together according to a sustainable plan, we will have missed the boat and many people will be worried.”

His SB92 argues for a study of not only what is needed to upgrade the rail system, including the FrontRunner commuter trains, but also what will be needed throughout the state for an inland port.

‘What does that look like in the whole state? Because it’s not just there in the northwestern quadrant of Salt Lake County. And how do we do that in a sustainable way? In particular, how do we do it in a way that takes us away from diesel? “Anderegg said.

Utah Transit Authority is already investigating ways to mitigate the environmental impact of train journeys, such as double and even triple rail sections and the transition from diesel locomotives to electrified trains.

The diesel powered locomotives from FrontRunner were built in the 1960s and are the “worst row of vehicles you’ll find on this planet,” Anderegg said.

Without faster and more frequent trains, Anderegg said that commuter traffic “will never go where it is needed in this state”, so that more of the vehicles that contribute to air quality problems get off the road. New rail lines on the west side of Salt Lake County and beyond should be able to be used by both freight and commuter trains to offset costs, he said.

The inland harbor does not require everything to go through the Salt Lake location, Anderegg said, if there are satellite locations in places such as Wendover, Ogden, Cedar City, Evanston, Wyoming. For example, that could mean railways along the Mountain View Corridor, he said.

Other “pie-in-the-sky” ideas, Anderegg said, concern railways to tourist destinations such as Moab and the state’s national parks, as well as ski resorts, from Salt Lake City International Airport, or even California high-speed trains.

“None of that makes any sense if people on the west side of Salt Lake County can’t get to work” or other commuter needs are not addressed, Anderegg said.

The price tag for the research is estimated at $ 1.5 million, and it can take two years. Anderegg said he is not sure how much he will ask for this session, but hopes to get started soon.

“None of this comes about without a game plan that we can get behind, it will take some time,” he said, noting that it also requires expertise on how European and Asian countries have built rail.

Contributing: Lisa Riley Roche