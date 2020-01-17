Opponents launch appeal of huge North Gower warehouse development

Opponents of a gigantic development of the Amazon-type warehouse in North Gower are fighting for the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

The appeal to LPAT – formerly known as the Ontario Municipal Council – comes after the Ottawa City Council gave the green light last month for the warehouse proposed by Broccolini, developer from Montreal. His opponents claim that the planned 65,000-square-meter, 22-meter-long warehouse conflicts with both the city’s official plan and the North Gower’s secondary plan, which said that any development should be designed to reflect the rural character of the community. to strengthen.

The city council approved the warehouse without debate after it was approved by the city’s Agriculture and Rural Commission during a controversial meeting on December 5.

The warehouse, if it continues, must be built on Roger Stevens Drive, just west of Highway 417.

Broccolini built the 93,000-square-meter Amazon warehouse near Carlsbad Springs. The company is considering building a similar 65,000-square-meter warehouse in North Gower. Blair Crawford / Postmedia

Blair Crawford /

jpg

Opponents formed what they call the Rideau Action Group, who filed two interconnected appeals with LPAT on January 13. The city gave its official notification of the Broccolini decision on December 24. Opponents had 20 calendar days to appeal to LPAT.

The land in question was intended for industrial-commercial use, but residents say that the prospect of a vast warehouse with constant tractor rail traffic and employing up to 1,700 people will be out of place in the midst of farmland and high-end country houses. They are concerned about how it will affect their spring water and drainage, because the area is outside the city’s water and sewage services.

“It is regrettable that a group of middle-income rural residents are forced to defend the rural character and community security of the village against the teamwork of the city of Ottawa and a large construction company with budgets of several million dollars,” Teddie Laframboise, president of the Rideau Action Group, said in a release.