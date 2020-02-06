Opponents during World War II, British and German pilots became best buddies

Editor’s Note: This Blake Stilwell article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

In the early days of World War II, the British fought for the liberation of Norway from the National Socialists. When the pilots of two planes fought violently, they did not know that they would befriend an enemy for life.

The dogfights took place between a German Heinkel He 111 bomber and three British B 24 Skua fighters.

A threesome would be difficult for any medium bomber, but the Skuas were just too much. The German plane landed in the mountains over a frozen lake. A few minutes later, one of the British Skuas suffered an engine failure and landed on this lake itself.

It was spring 1940, but you would never know when you look at this remote mountain area in Norway.

Both the British pilot, Capt. R.T. Partridge and his radio operator, Lt. R.S. Bostock survived the rough landing and made his way to an abandoned house that had once belonged to a reindeer hunter.

Almost when they arrived they saw three men coming through the heavy snow. They were what was left of the Heinkel bomber team. You weren’t happy.

A shot camera view of an aerial battle over occupied Norway, circa 1940.

The British and German crew had both gone into the now deserted cabin due to the heavy snow and cold.

Somehow, the British managed to convince the Germans that their plane was not the Blackburn Skua that had shot down their plane, but a Vickers Wellington bomber that was shot down by the Air Force.

That was a lie, of course. But the Germans were armed with pistols and knives, and the truth would literally hurt. Eventually they reached a general agreement. The Germans could take the hut; The British would go on in the snow. No one else had to die that day.

The two British aviators made their way to the currently deserted city of Grotli. The two men who broke into a hotel managed to spend the night relatively comfortably.

When morning came, the Germans did too.

Instead of killing each other, the crews shared breakfast and decided to work together to survive their situation. They were both far from their lines and had no way of communicating. Nobody knew he would come to find her. If they didn’t work together, they would all die there.

Partridge and German Sgt. Karl-Heinz Strunk soon set off to explore the area, look for other people, and find out if there were cities populated nearby.

Almost immediately, in full view from the abandoned hotel, they came across a Norwegian ski patrol. A patrolman fired a warning shot at the duo and Partridge threw his body on the floor. Strunk put his hands on his head.

British radiomaniac Bostock came out of the hotel just in time when Strunk reached for his pistol and was shot by the Norwegians.

The other two Germans, Captain Horst Schopis and mechanic Joseph Auchtor, were captured and sent to nearby Stryn as prisoners of war. They would eventually end up in Canada, where they spent the war.

Partridge and Bostock were able to convince the ski patrol of their allies by showing them the British currency. The two then had to connect to the British Marines by wandering to Ålesund, where they were forced to steal a car to meet HMS Manchester and return to England.

When they arrived in England, the two planes took part in an air raid near the Trondheimsfjord, in which Bostock was killed and Partridge was shot down and captured. They spent the rest of the Second World War in an Air Force POW camp.

Both Partridge and Schopis survived the war as prisoners and wrote books about their experiences. Decades later, Partridge called Schopis, and the two met several times over the years, especially in the hometowns of London and Munich.

The two last met in 1974 in the town of Grotli, where the abandoned hotel where they had breakfast once stood. Schopis returned alone in 2004, 14 years after Partridge’s death. Schopis died in 2011 at the age of 99.

From her story in 2012 the film “Into the White” with Rupert Grint in the (renamed) role of Boston.

