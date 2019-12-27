Oppo Reno3 and Reno3 Pro mid-rangers become official with 5G

Loading...

After we showed Oppo some impressive camera technology under the display on their Inno Day 2019, the company quietly revealed the middle class Reno3 and Reno3 Pro in the indigenous brands of China.

Both devices come standard with the 5G connectivity, fairly inconspicuous internals but quite striking designs (via XDA Developers). The Reno3 Pro is perhaps the most interesting prospect. It comes with that all-new Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8 or 12 GB RAM, 128 or 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage, a hefty 4,025 mAh battery that contains 30 W VOOC flash charge.

The 6.5-inch device has an FHD + 90Hz refresh rate, although it has a perforation notch in the upper left corner. At the rear, the setup of the quad camera consists of some impressive hardware. That includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 13-megapixel 5x hybrid zoom lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor. A 32 megapixel selfie camera on the front should offer you enough fidelity for your selfies.

As for the Reno3, it comes with a completely different MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset, 8 or 12 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and a 4.025 mAh battery with 30 W VOOC Flash Charge support. The flat 6.4-inch AMOLED screen comes with a dew drop notch but has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with a 64-megapixel main camera sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, plus monochrome and portrait sensors on top. A 32-megapixel selfie shooter is in that notch.

The Reno3 and Reno3 Pro come with Oppo & # 39; s own ColorOS 7 on top of Android 10 – which is said to be a much better interpretation of the user interface. In terms of prices and availability, both Reno3 models will go on sale from December 31. The prices start at ¥ 3,399 for the Oppo (~ $ 485) and the Reno3 Pro starts at ¥ 3,699 (~ $ 600). You will be able to pick them up in a range of colors, although it is unclear when we see the Oppo Reno3 series on global markets.

