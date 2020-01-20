VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The first meeting of the park park in Vancouver took place with two unanimous votes, one amendment, no debate and zero mention of the issue that the commissioners have divided for most of a year.

Oppenheimer Park and the controversial camp where dozens of people have been seeking accommodation for more than a year have not been on the agenda. The meeting took place on the same evening that the city closed cold shelters and warming centers.

Since the last board meeting there have been a shooting and murder in the park, every innovative violence incident calls for an order from commissioners and city councilors who prefer a court order to free the park. Vancouver was also confronted with a bitter cold blow and snowstorm whereby a request for a warming tent in Oppenheimer was officially denied by the city for security reasons. A non-sanctioned tent was set up a few days later.

The last decision of the board about the park was to continue with a “conditional order” and a “joint decampement”.

The conditions include hiring a third party to work directly with people in the park and advising the board on a plan to put them in contact with social support and housing.

Both Commissioner Stuart MacKinnon, who together with the majority on the board opposes obtaining a court order to clear the park, and Commissioner John Coupar who insists on an order say that an update on the park can be found in a information bulletin issued before the meeting.

“The memo that came out shows that progress is being made. Instead of talking about it, I’d like to see action and that’s what our employees are trying to do,” Coupar said.

The statement announced that the board “is in the final stages of a third-party tender to provide support for housing and peer mentoring to people experiencing homelessness in Oppenheimer Park.”

“These things are not done overnight. It concerns multiple jurisdictions, so they are not necessarily on the timeline that I would like, but this is as it is and hopefully, as we say, an announcement will be coming soon, “MacKinnon said, adding the date for an announcement did not happen set.

He kept saying that he continues to work for a different approach in Oppenheimer, residents of a similar camp in 2014 were eventually deported by a court order.

“Maybe it’s time we stopped doing the same old thing and looking at new ways of doing things. This is what I think the park drivers had in mind when they said,” No. “The continuous rotation of people entering the parks , getting orders, cleaning them up, people going back to the parks – this is not working. This is a system that is broken. “

He described the park as a “symptom” and said that people camping in Vancouver’s parks are a problem throughout the city that goes beyond the Downtown Eastside.

“We don’t have enough homes. Of course, housing isn’t a park mandate, it’s not even a city mandate. This is a provincial and federal mandate, and what we asked for in September was to convene a multi-jurisdictional group to tackle this. That is didn’t happen. I was sad about that, I am sad that we have not been able to find more housing for people. Emergency shelter is just that. It’s not housing. “

MacKinnon and the other commissioners who oppose an order claim that the eviction of the campers will only scatter them and become isolated in the alleys and doorways of the city.

Coupar reiterated its support for an order, but said it is pleased that some progress is being made.

“We want to see faster action and I think it’s coming. It’s going to happen, maybe not fast enough for everyone, but I have a lot of confidence in our employees that they are trying to do the right thing. They definitely want to find accommodation for people and “Get them out of the cold. Nobody wants people to sleep in a park,” said Coupar. It has taken longer than I would like. “