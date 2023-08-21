Oppenheimer: A Cinematic Masterpiece Meets Polarized Opinions

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, “Oppenheimer”, offers a gripping tale centered around the poignant story of The Manhattan Project and the creation of the world’s first nuclear bomb. J. Robert Oppenheimer is the focal point, portraying a man burdened with the weight of gifting the world the means of its own potential destruction.

The movie has broken numerous records, earning more than $700 million and establishing itself as one of the most profitable R-rated films ever made. However, it has also ignited contrasting viewpoints. The film, influenced by the biographical work ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, offers a raw depiction of the man known as the “creator of the atomic bomb.”

Public Acclaim and Critical Praise

The film boasts an impressive:

93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

88 on Metacritic

Nearing the $720 million mark at the global box office

Moreover, Oppenheimer’s unique feat lies in it being the highest-grossing US movie that never reached the number one spot at the domestic box office, settling behind “Barbie”.

Film critics and fellow directors alike have extolled the movie. Ross Bonaime, in his review for Collider, lauded it as a “towering achievement”, praising every aspect of its filmmaking. Renowned filmmakers such as Paul Schrader and Oliver Stone have also expressed their appreciation, with Schrader naming “Oppenheimer” as the “most important film of this century”.

A Divisive Perspective: Logan Paul Weighs In

While the film continues to attract movie enthusiasts globally, Logan Paul, the famed YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-WWE-star, had a different take. In a recent episode of his podcast “ImPaulsive”, Paul openly confessed to walking out of the film.

Some key points from Paul’s review:

He found the movie to be heavy on dialogue and lacking in action

Paul equated the film to “90 minutes, just talking, talking”

He felt that “nothing happened” and that it was purely “exposition”

Despite the shock from the Philippou brothers, Danny and Michael, who were guests on his podcast, and significant flak from the online community, Paul’s opinion does echo his past reviews. He once criticized Jordan Peele’s “Nope”, and surprisingly, Nolan’s “Interstellar”, though the latter eventually became one of his favorite movies. It raises a question: will “Oppenheimer” eventually find a place in Paul’s favorites list?

Behind Nolan’s Vision

Nolan, known for his intricate plots and dramatic narratives, designed “Oppenheimer” to be loyal to the physicist’s perspective. This deliberate choice explains why significant events like the Nagasaki and Hiroshima bombings were absent. Nolan stated, “He learned about the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the radio, the same as the rest of the world.”

The star-studded cast further elevates the film. With talents like Cillian Murphy portraying the titular character, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, the film offers a well-rounded cinematic experience.

Conclusion

In an era where storytelling is evolving and audiences are exposed to a plethora of genres and styles, “Oppenheimer” stands as a testament to Nolan’s visionary approach. While opinions on the film vary, its success and the conversations it has sparked are undeniable.