The Lennox & Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continued the investigation into an incident on January 17, 2020 in which a firearm was released while attempting to gain access to an apartment on Mill Street in Deseronto, Ontario. That investigation has identified a suspect and an order has now been issued for the arrest of that person.

Just before 9 p.m. on January 17, 2020, a 911 call was made by a resident of an apartment on Mill Street in Deseronto. The caller reported that an unknown masked person had just tried to access the apartment. When access was denied, the suspect shot a firearm at the door before he fled.

Members of the L&A detachment and the Tyendinaga Police Service met immediately in the area. A dog trail was carried out with the help of the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue (TRU) team, but the suspect could not be found.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dyllon NELSON, 26, from no fixed address. The suspect has been charged with:

Pointing a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Discharging a firearm with the intention of committing a crime;

Criminal harassment; and

Wearing a disguise with the intention of committing a crime.

The police strongly warns that the accused is considered dangerous. Anyone with information about NELSON’s whereabouts may not approach this, but must contact the police immediately by calling 911.

THE ABOVE IS A RELEASE OF THE LENNOX AND ADDINGTON OPP

