Loading...

People driving through Quinte West on the 401 will notice an increased police presence this month.

According to Quinte West OPP, data show that January has a higher collision rate than any other month, and officers have responded to 52 collisions over the past three years, an increase of 125% over the monthly average.

Officers will focus on traffic patrols in an effort to get motorists to reduce their speed and drive depending on weather conditions.

The increased police presence will be noted between Wooler Road and Wallbridge Loyalist Road on Sundays to Tuesdays from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and again from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Officers will enforce all aspects of the Highway Traffic Act, including but not limited to distracted driving, speeding, seat belts and other violations.

According to the police, 25% of all collisions during this time occur during bad weather conditions.

Officers will have a larger number of motorists stop by the side of the road for research purposes; Remember that it is legal to switch if this is safe to do when approaching an emergency vehicle on the highway side with emergency lights activated.

.