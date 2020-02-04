OPP contract extended in Prince Edward County

The Prince Edward County council voted to retain their local Ontario provincial police.

The council members heard a deputation from Sgt. Ken Kee of the Municipal Policing Bureau of the OPP regarding the extension of the contract.

According to Kee, it cost $ 1.174 billion in the entire province of 2019 to run the OPP.

He said that 64% of those costs, or $ 752.7 million, are earmarked for provincial mandatory responsibilities such as road safety enforcement, criminal investigation, the emergency response teams and other specialized responsibilities.

Another $ 409.6 million, or 34% of the total costs, goes towards personnel costs and secondment staff.

The last one percent is for which municipalities are invoiced, for their share of secondment and supporting positions that are required to meet their service requirements.

Kee said the costs are divided into two categories; basic service and requires service.

The costs for service requests in Prince Edward County in 2020 are subdivided into $ 339 per household.

The costs in Prince Edward County have remained stable since 2015, at the bottom it costs $ 330 per household and at the highest costs $ 341 per household.

Kee noted that this is below the OPP average in the province because the costs this year are $ 358 per household on average.

The Council also discussed revenue from monthly criminal records in a police budget line to increase transparency.

CAO Wallace explained the rationale behind this promotion.

CAO Marcia Wallace said their current contract expired in December, but the municipality has been given a grace period to get a new contract.

