Need proof of the lethality of the opioid drug crisis engulfing London and Ontario? For the first time in decades, the life expectancy of Ontario men has fallen, probably due to the crisis, says a new federal report.

Southwestern Ontario has previously seen evidence of the toll that opioids have taken in numerical processing, but the latest figures from Statistics Canada have sharpened the problem.

Men’s life expectancy fell in both Ontario and B.C. – two provinces are particularly hard hit by the deadly opioid epidemic engulfing the nation – fueled by higher mortality rates among men aged 25 to 50, according to a report published Tuesday. In Ontario, the life expectancy of men at 80.3 years was 0.1 years lower than in 2017-2018.

The life expectancy of Canadian men remained unchanged at 79.9 years between 2016 and 2018, the longest stagnation since Statscan began recording death dates in 1921, the federal agency says.

That stagnation was due to an increase in the death rate of men from 25 to 45, a peak that offset a decrease in the risk of death in all other age groups, the report says.

“The increase in mortality among men aged 25 to 45 is probably related to the opioid crisis in certain regions of the country,” the report says. “In the United States, life expectancy at birth has fallen over the past three years, and many studies show that this decrease is related to the opioid crisis.”

The London demographer Don Kerr says the latest figures are cause for concern.

“This caused many people involved in public health to be surprised to see the increase in mortality among younger adults,” said Kerr, who teaches at King’s University College at Western University.

According to Statistics Canada, which uses data on the cause of death, it is likely that it will take at least a year to release comparable figures for London-Middlesex, Kerr said.

“If things continue on the current trajectory, it is worrying. We don’t want to see a situation in London comparable to what is happening in Vancouver,” in which the lion’s share of the 1,533 opioid deaths from B.C. in 2018 were seen.

In Ontario, 1,473 people died of opioid-related causes in 2018, compared to 1,261 the year before and 867 in 2016, according to Public Health Ontario.

In an attempt to combat opioid overdoses, many Southwestern Ontario responders now wear naloxone, an overdose of inverted nasal spray.

Southwestern Ontario pharmacies also provided more than 47,000 naloxon kits between July 2016 and last April, including nearly 33,000 in the London region alone.

