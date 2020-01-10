Opinion: War Powers Act May Constitute Reasonable Control of Power

Loading...

The year was 2011, and President Barack Obama had ordered airstrikes in Libya without congressional approval.

Republicans were scandalized, as were many Democrats. They were so angry that the House passed a resolution stating that the president had initiated this action without justifying it in Congress and telling him not to employ ground troops.

And yet the president continued the campaign.

The fact that so many Republicans today quickly support President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran without at least briefing congressional leaders and explaining the rationale for those actions illustrates how even the use of military force has become a hyperpartisan issue these days.

It is sad. No power given to government is as important as that which can lead to death and the instigation of war. We are pleased that Utah Senator Mike Lee had the courage this week to passionately report an administration briefing to senators on the Iranian situation for being “insulting” and “degrading”, and in particular for having been such towards the office of a senator and the Constitution. .

On Thursday, the Senate considered a resolution invoking the law of war powers and a heated debate over actions in Iran. This act, passed the veto of President Nixon in 1973, has been considered unconstitutional by practically all the presidents since, of each party.

In truth, this argument about who can endanger American soldiers and for what reasons has been raging since the union began. The Constitution seems contradictory in that it specifically grants Congress the power to declare war but also makes the President the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

Congressional authorizations to use force appear to be less controversial than declarations of war. And yet, not all presidents asked for authorization.

George Washington did not obtain any before launching offensives against certain Amerindian tribes. Thomas Jefferson obtained one before sending warships to fight pirates near present-day Libya. Obama did not do this before his Libyan air campaign.

George W. Bush obtained one before launching the war on terror almost two decades ago. Some argue that it is still in effect.

However, it seems contrary to the intention of the founders that a president could launch military actions without at least consulting the representatives of the people.

In a New York Times editorial written 30 years ago, when First President Bush hired soldiers into the Gulf War to liberate Kuwait, two law professors – Leon Friedman or Hofstra University, and Burt Neuborne of New York University – cited the Constitutional Convention of 1787 as an explanation for why it needed congressional consent.

Delegates to the convention overwhelmingly rejected a motion to authorize the president to start a war, they wrote. George Mason of Virginia was “against giving the power of war to the executive” because the president “is not sure to trust him”.

The convention ultimately decided to give Congress the power to declare war, which, according to James Madison, would leave the CEO with the power to “repel sudden attacks.”

In Federalist Paper No. 69, Alexander Hamilton noted the differences between the President and the King of England. The king could declare war, raise fleets and armies and command them. Under the terms of the Constitution, the power of the president “would represent nothing more than the supreme command and direction of the military and naval forces, as the first general and admiral of the Confederation”.

The need to involve the representatives of the people, who have the right to know the reasons and justifications for the war, who hold the purse strings to finance it and whose voters may be called to die, should be obvious.

Since then, the definition of when the danger of an attack justifies immediate executive action has been raging. But the need to involve representatives of the people, who have the right to know the reasons and justifications for the war, who hold the purse strings to finance it and whose voters may be called to die, should be obvious.

The War Powers Act appears to be a reasonable check against the abuse of this power. This should be true in principle and not be subject to the partisan whims of anyone in the White House.