Opinion: Ibrox Statement Threatens Legal Action in Latest PR Stunt

We were being all ready on the statement and they’ve not unhappy. Tonight we get the petulant aftermath from The Rangers on the SPFL proposal going by.

They preferred golf equipment to get their cash, they preferred Scottish football to pull with each other — this is now what’s taking place but they are not content?

A single has to marvel why.

A club applying a worldwide pandemic to try out and deny a title to their bitter rivals is pretty considerably all that’s on the table listed here.

They are threatening authorized motion but for who and what? Golf equipment who have been relegated as a end result of the proposal will not be getting authorized action — The Rangers will be finding their nicely deserved second placed bounty — where’s the damages?

What we have here is extra grand standing, actively playing to the galleries. They can’t be viewed to roll more than and let Celtic to be topped champions even though their crew previously properly did this.

Authorized motion would be amusing. They’ve hyped up the unhinges in their help to make consider an injustice has taken position. That really should stand them in good stead when they need their time ticket funds.

I love the symbolism of so lots of of these bears who supported Brexit now not respecting the will of the men and women when it comes to the SPFL vote.

Target FC.