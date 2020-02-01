Opinion: How Neil Lennon can save the blush of Peter Lawwell

CELTIC did not bring in any more players on the deadline day, but not for trying. Many fans expected the club to do business and were disappointed when nothing happened.

The bhoys aren’t bad, but many believed that Celtic would ram their financial advantage and flex their muscles a little.

Where are we going?

Well, we are unbeaten in 2020 and before the defeat to Steven Gerrard’s men in Parkhead at the end of 2019 we were on a fantastic winning run. Celtic can keep the pressure on their title rivals this weekend, but more than that Neil Lennon can bring some silver paint to the deadline day cloud by doing something that is not so radical; play some of our edge stars.

A winger seemed high on the agenda on the day of the deadline, but nobody came in. So where does Celtic go next? Daniel Arzani and Maryan Shved to start!

You have to imagine that in an alternative universe of Rick and Morty, where Brendan Rodgers did not sign Daniel Arzani for a two-year loan deal, the Australian would probably be eligible for a transfer to Celtic during the January deadline.

The Australian is fighting back for a career-threatening injury, but maybe he can finally show what he’s talking about in a Celtic sweater before it’s too late. If he were to get game time and impress, nothing could prevent Celtic from keeping the player longer – he would not return to Manchester City in the summer and be part of the first team, regardless of what he would do with Celtic in the next four months.

Celtic fans are desperately looking for Arzani and Shved to get a good run-out, but instead we feature the biggest hits from Neil Lennon when it comes to utility men, actually a song that Jonny Hayes reads and it’s running.

No wing signing means that playing these bhoys makes sense. Clyde is coming and I would be shocked if I don’t see at least one of them taking to the field. Beyond that, Shved Forrest should push for his position and Arzani should have a run in the side.