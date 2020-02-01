Celtic failed to land someone on Friday night with an impending deadline day and the approach on the day seems pretty amateur for a club as big as Celtic.

The club brought Patryk Klymala and Ismaila Sor into the window earlier and it was no secret that the Celtic manager wanted to go along with the exuberant youth of the two 21-year signing sessions.

Nothing happened and when the deadline passed day, it was clear that Celtic was looking for a winger. Jordan Ibe and Christian Atsu both recommended by Sky Sports. Celtic let the Sky Sports cameras into Celtic Park before the deadline day in what turned out to be the quietest shift in Luke Shanley’s career.

The scattergun approach of the Celtic transfer window and specifically the deadline day did not put me to an end. We have an excellent, solid team, of course we do, but we are also in a title fight and had the ability to put ourselves on a better footing for the rest of the season. Instead, we had Peter Lawwell call all over Europe for wingers.

The Utrecht president added the Celtic deadline day shambles by confirming that the club has made a concrete approach for their winger Gyrano Church.

Frans van Seumeren said that SunSport Celtic had taken steps to sign the winger, but they never managed to agree on compensation.

“Many clubs asked about Kerk, but they were never converted into actual offers. “The only club that made a concrete bid was Celtic.

“I am surprised that we have not been interested in being honest anymore, because he is a player who is constantly a threat and involved in most of our goals.”

It’s pretty embarrassing and if our CEO is ashamed of himself, he hides under his bed this morning.

From all the people who refuse to criticize something the club is doing, we have seen that Peter was not constantly building from a position of strength. It has caught up with us before and it will catch up with us again. Fans have the foresight to see us sleepwalking in dangerous areas. We have the power to win nine in a row, but it could have been a much easier way under better conditions.