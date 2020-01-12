OPG says alert about Incering nuclear power plant Pickering sent incorrectly | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Prime Minister Doug Ford’s office said it worked to find out what happened.

The original warning warned people within 10 kilometers of the facility east of Toronto of an unspecified incident. There was no abnormal release of radioactivity and people in the vicinity of the plant did not have to take protective measures, the warning said.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan called for a full investigation into the error.

“Like many of you, I was in great trouble getting this emergency call this morning. Although I am relieved that there was no real emergency, I am upset that such an error has occurred. I spoke to the province and demand that a full investigation be conducted, “Ryan said in a tweet.

The Auditor General of the province has addressed the issues of Ontario’s emergency management in its 2017 annual report. Bonnie Lysyk discovered that provincial emergency aid programs needed better monitoring and coordination.

Ontario does not have a coordinated IT system for emergency management, the auditor wrote. The province tried to implement one in 2009, but stopped the project six years later, “with about $ 7.5 million spent without ever going live.”

Pickering has been active since 1971 and is scheduled to be dismantled this year, but the former liberal government – and the current progressive conservative government – have committed to keeping it open until 2024. The dismantling will now begin in 2028.

It operates six CANDU reactors, generates 14 percent of Ontario’s electricity and, according to OPG, is responsible for 4,500 jobs in the region.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2020.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press