Operation Sealed With a Kiss: Gulf Coast UPS stores pay shipping costs for soldier valentines

MOBILE, Ala. – UPS stores along the Gulf Coast spread this love for those who serve our country on Valentine’s Day.

It is called Operation Sealed With a Kiss.

UPS stores from Pensacola to Mobile pay first class shipping costs for every letter you send to soldiers and veterans currently based in VA hospitals.

Bob Smith, owner of a UPS store in Daphne, Alabama, said it was difficult for him. He spent many vacations away from home as a captain in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

“It can get a little lonely,” said Smith. “There are other Marines around you, other soldiers around you, but at the same time it is not the same as getting something from home.”

The effort continues until Valentine’s Day, February 14. UPS Store employees encouraged people interested in participating in this as soon as possible.

