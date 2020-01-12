Operation Rock Wallaby rains food on wildlife injured by bushfires

It’s sweet potatoes and carrots to save the New South Whales wildlife.

As raging bushfires continue to decimate the animal population in Australia, efforts to save the survivors are increasing. It is estimated that the death toll is between millions and billions (although the accuracy of these numbers is at stake), and hundreds of thousands remain stranded in their burned surroundings.

Among them are primarily wallabies, a population that was already at risk before the fires broke out.

“The wallabies usually survive the fire themselves, but remain with little natural feed because the fire destroys the vegetation around their rocky habitat,” Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean said in an interview with The Daily Mail. “The wallabies were already stressed by the continuing drought, which makes it difficult for the wallabies to survive without outside help.”

Enter “Operation Rock Wallaby”.

Volunteers and environmental officers throw thousands of kilograms of vegetables across the Australian wilderness and helicopter to bring resources to animals stranded by the fires.

According to a report by 9News from Australia, it is one of the most widespread activities of this kind – the delivery of food to areas such as the Kangaroo Valley, the Capertee Valley, the Wolgan Valley and numerous national parks.

Speaking to The Daily Mail again, Kean said that Operation Rock Wallaby would include ongoing surveillance efforts to ensure Wallaby’s well-being. “If we can, we’ll also set up cameras to monitor feed intake and the number and variety of animals there.”

Food declines continue until these habitats regain enough moisture and nutrients to sustain life and efforts are made to cope with the rival predatory populations.

Learn more about helping Australia’s unpaid firefighters fight the bushfire crisis.