Operation Red Nose is looking for volunteers for New Year's Eve in Montreal

A Safe Ride group recruits Quebec volunteers ahead of New Year's Eve to reduce drunk driving.

The organization serves as a driving service during the holidays to help Montrealers get there safely.

Since the campaign started on November 29, over 30,000 trips have been made in the province by almost 30,000 volunteers.

According to the Société de l & # 39; Assurence Automobile du Quebec, drunk driving in Quebec causes 1,800 injuries and 110 deaths each year.

"If the number of trips increases or remains the same or even decreases slightly, but the number of accidents among disabled drivers does not increase, we can still say that the mission is accomplished because people plan ahead, take responsibility and act responsibly," said Operation Red Nose spokeswoman Julie Martineau.

According to a survey, 26% of young Canadians admit that they drive a lot or drive with a driver with a cannabis disability



Spokeswoman Danielle Vien told The Canadian Press that the last night of the year was a "big challenge" for Operation Red Nose.

According to Vien, a flood of calls between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. means longer waiting times and a higher risk of drivers avoiding the service.

Police across the province are also keen to increase their street presence on December 31.

Operation Red Nose can help you and your vehicle come home safely this holiday season

Your way of working – whose slogan roughly translates to: “Going out? That's how we are ”- there are numerous checkpoints until January 2nd.

Operation Red Nose has recruited nearly 55,000 volunteers in around 100 communities across the country.

The legalization of cannabis this year raised many questions about driving disorders and their risks.

According to a study, a large proportion of Canadian pot users admit to driving within 2 hours of refueling



A clinical study by the McGill University Health Center, funded by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), found that young Canadians are at higher risk of accidents just five hours after consuming cannabis.

"I'm pretty sure that in the 36 campaigns we've run so far, we've had people whose performance has been affected by many things besides alcohol," said Martineau. "So this is not a new thing, a new topic for us, and we will not keep a number and we will not ask for it – it is confidential."

A CAA survey shows that a quarter of young Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 say they have driven a lot with cannabis or have traveled in a vehicle with a high driver.

CAA study suggests that more education about cannabis driving disorders is needed

Red Nose's mission is to educate people about the consequences and alternatives of driving with impairments.

"What encourages us is that you call and don't feel ready to drive, so you don't endanger yourself and others on the road – that is exactly our goal," said Martineau. "We want people to know that there are safe options and that there are safe choices, even when it comes to alcohol."

Those who want to volunteer can register on the organization's website, operationnezrouge.com.

Montreal residents with reduced mobility can request a lift during the holidays by calling 514-256-2510.

– With files from The Canadian Press

