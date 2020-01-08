Operation Goldfish Alpha reduces cryptojacking in Southeast Asia by 78%

Loading...

Image: Interpol

Interpol today announced the results of Operation Goldfish Alpha, an effort of six months to secure hacked routers in the Southeast Asia region.

In a press conference held today in Singapore, the international law enforcement agency said its efforts resulted in a 78% drop in cryptojacking activities in Southeast Asia compared to levels recorded in June 2019.

Interpol said the operation started after they learned in June that more than 20,000 MikroTik routers had been hacked and scammers were using them to mine cryptocurrency.

In the following months, Interpol said it was working closely with the private cyber security sector and members of national police and Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) teams from ten local countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).

Private partners were the Cyber ​​Defense Institute and Trend Micro. The two companies supported Operation Goldfish Alpha by sharing information and analysis of cryptojacking cases and by giving participating countries guidelines for patching infected routers and advice on how to prevent future infections.

The National Cyber ​​Security Center of Myanmar has also issued a number of good cyber hygiene guidelines to protect against cryptojacking.

These guides were distributed to law enforcement and CERT teams, who then contacted infected victims in their respective countries and collaborated with route owners to secure devices.

“When the operation was completed at the end of November, the number of infected devices was reduced by 78 percent,” Interpol officials said today. “Efforts to remove the infections from the remaining devices are continuing.”

Hacking MikroTik routers and injecting crypto-mining scripts has been a popular practice among hackers since the summer of 2018. Back then, hackers used a recently announced vulnerability of MikroTik to hijack and infect more than 200,000 routers around the world , on which they have crypto injected mining scripts.

Trend Micro said in a report last year that, although it has been on a downward trend since early 2018, illegal crypto-mining was the most detected threat in the first half of 2019.

Image: Trend Micro