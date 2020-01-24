WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) United States attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced that 32 people have been convicted of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking investigation in a federal court over the past few months.

The investigation was part of an investigation by the Organized Crime Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) called Operation Fall of the House of Usher, which was conducted in direct response to the explosion of kilograms of extremely potent methamphetamines (with purities up to 99%) was carried out. ) in the Duplin, Sampson and New Hanover districts.

According to the DEA, the methamphetamine was so pure that some users said they had used heroin to offset the effects.

The original focus of research was 33-year-old William Usher, who imported several kilograms of methamphetamine from at least four different drug trafficking organizations in California and Georgia.

The case is an example of combining an OCDETF operation with our Take Back North Carolina initiative.

The DEA and FBI task force staff identified members and employees of this large organization and then worked with the US law firm to develop a strategy to dismantle this organization.

Armed with local intelligence agencies, law enforcement agencies were able to use the federal government’s significant resources and tools to break this organization.

The defendants’ convictions and convictions were the result of an investigation launched in early 2017 that focused on shifting secret methamphetamine laboratories to high-purity methamphetamine that was manufactured on a large scale outside of North Carolina and smuggled to the east of North Carolina.

As part of the investigation, federal and local law enforcement agencies made controlled purchases of methamphetamine and heroin, conducted search warrants, and stopped traffic.

Information was also used to make arrests in California and South Carolina.

41 people were charged with the investigation, 40 were found guilty before a federal court and 32 have been convicted so far.

A defendant, Brandon Dudley, was brought to trial and convicted by a jury.

Dudley is currently facing a conviction.

Of the 32 convicts, the total sentence for all of the accused is 3,351 months, which corresponds to an average sentence of 104 months for this operation.

Law enforcement officials said the organization was responsible for importing and distributing more than 50 kg of methamphetamine.

A total of 40 firearms and more than $ 400,000 in currency and property were seized.

Some of the accused are:

Usher of Duplin County pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of a lot of methamphetamine (aid and support), and possession of a firearm in promoting drug trafficking crime.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kevin White, 42, of Duplin County, pled guilty to conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, to distribute a lot of methamphetamine, and to possess a firearm to promote Crime of drug trafficking.

White was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Kevin Faircloth, 38, of Duplin County, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, to distribute a lot of methamphetamine, and to have a firearm to promote the crime of drug trafficking ,

Faircloth was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Eric Hernández, 24, of Sampson County, pleaded guilty to distributing a certain amount of methamphetamine and conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Hernández was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Brian Sholar, 53, of Duplin County, pled guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and to distribute a lot of methamphetamine.

Sholar was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Marcus Spann, 19, of South Carolina, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy, 28 grams or more of cocaine-based (crack) and a lot of heroin, distribution and possession with the intention of distributing and owning a lot of heroin and cocaine, aid and possession of a firearm in support of a crime related to drug trafficking.

Spann was sentenced to four years in prison.

Eric Dudley, 39, of Duplin County, pledged guilty to distributing and owning methamphetamine with the intention of distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and intended to distribute and distribute a lot of methamphetamine.

Dudley was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

28-year-old Hector Menocal-Ruiz from Duplin County pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 5 kg or more of cocaine and to have a firearm to promote a crime related to drug trafficking.

Menocal-Ruiz was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

David Giguiere, 61, of Duplin County, pledged guilty to helping, helping, and benefiting from the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and a certain amount of methamphetamine.

Giguière was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Javier Mercado, 41, of California, pleaded guilty to having distributed and owned 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Mercado was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Jesús Ríos, 39, from California, pled guilty to conspiring to have distributed and owned more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Ríos was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Aaron Robichaux, 37, of New Hanover County, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and intended to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He intended to distribute a lot of methamphetamine and a lot of cocaine and felons in possession of a firearm.

Robichaux was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Julio Najera, 26, of Sampson County, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and intended to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and intended to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Najera was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The remaining defendants are expected to be sentenced in the next few months.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Sheriffs’ Office of Duplin, New Hanover County and Sampson County, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation carried out the investigation of this case.