Opera Wyoming rings new year in Vienna at The Lyric

Opera Wyoming members recently rehearsed for New Years Eve in Strauss’s "Die Fledermous". (Courtesy of Opera Wyoming)

CASPER, Wyo. – The only Wyoming opera company wants to bring a little Viennese tradition to Casper for New Years Eve.

Opera Wyoming members put the finishing touches on a production of Johann Strauss’s "Die Fledermous" with full rehearsals over the weekend.

"Die Fledermous" is an operetta, light both in its comic humor and in its music.

According to Opera Wyoming co-founder Daniel Quineana, the production includes a small live orchestra made up of Casper musicians as well as other parts of the state.

"We do" Die Fledermouse ", the title is in German, but we do it entirely in English," said Quineana. The company has added what it describes as "Casper and Wyoming-centric" references to work.

"It's a romantic comedy, lots of laughs and nothing quite serious," he said, "it should appeal to everyone."

(Courtesy of Opera Wyoming)

The performance of the New Year's operetta begins at 7:30 p.m., with the masked ball which then begins at 9:30 p.m.

"These are two separate ticketed events," said Quineana, each costing $ 50 per person. People can choose to buy tickets for one or both.

The after party offers other family entertainment, including Keyhole Cuties and The Cory McDaniel Duo. Children 14 and over are welcome.

"Every 20 minutes until midnight, something will happen. It's kind of like what they do in Vienna, "he said. "If you walk around the square, they have musicians everywhere, so we put a Casper touch to the Viennese tradition."

(Courtesy of Opera Wyoming)

The performance and ball take place in downtown The Lyric, which is now the permanent home of the opera company.

The production minus the New Year's ball will be repeated on January 3 at 7:30 p.m. and again on January 5 at 2 p.m. all at Lyric.

Opera Wyoming's production of "Die Fledermaus" begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Lyric. The New Years masked ball begins at 9:30 p.m. following the operetta. Each event costs $ 50 per person. Tickets can be purchased on the Opera Wyoming website or by calling (307) 333-1688.