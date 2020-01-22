This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Anyone who was surfing at the beginning of 2000 probably has some experience with Opera. At the time, Opera made a great alternative to Internet Explorer, but today it has a different business model. According to a new report, Opera has launched several shady apps in the Play Store that violate Google’s policy by asking exorbitant interest rates for very short-term loans.

According to financial company Hindenburg Research, Opera has launched at least four payment apps under different developer accounts. There are Okash and OPesa in Kenya, CashBean in India and OPay in Nigeria. At first glance, these apps seem to comply with Google’s rules for financial services. The Android maker has set a number of modest rules to prevent looting credit apps from charging a 100 percent interest.

When researching these apps (one of which has already been launched in the store), Hindenburg Research found that the loan products offered to customers were much different than the app descriptions would suggest. The repayment periods can go up to 14 days with annual percentages (APR) that go up to 876 percent. Google says that loans must be 60 days or longer, and it limits APR to 36 percent (in the US).

Hindenburg Research confirmed the details of the loans by posing as potential customers and contacting customer service. There are also plenty of public reviews in the Play Store that support the claims. However, Opera says that the report contains ‘many errors’ and notes that Hindenburg Research is short of Opera’s stock. However, it does not really deny the content of the report.

How did Opera get here? Two decades ago, Opera earned money by offering an ad-supported version of its browser for free. To remove the ads, you must purchase a license. Because it became impossible to sell browsers to consumers, Opera switched to partnerships with search engines and other advertising mechanisms.

The explosion of mobile devices with internet connection in the late 2000s gave Opera a new revenue stream, but Opera’s highly optimized browser became less necessary as smartphones and mobile data became faster. Now that the market share of Opera is falling, the original owners sold the company to a Chinese consortium in 2016. Since then, Opera has branched out to new companies and the public has become known. It seems that the new owners are doing everything they can to support the company. Regardless of Hindenburg’s motives, the evidence suggests that Opera is involved in a number of extremely infamous activities.

