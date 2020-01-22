Opening of the trial for the removal of President Trump

Follow below for live updates from Capitol Hill: (every hour east) 2:30 pm Dismissal Director of the Democratic House Adam Schiff was serious in his opening remarks today in the Senate , warning fellow lawmakers that if President Trump is not convicted, presidents in the future can “function as if they too were out of the loop.” “Unless his conviction and removal from office is remedied, President Trump’s abuse of office and obstruction of Congress will permanently change the balance of power between our branches of government, inviting future presidents to act as if they too were beyond the reach of responsibility, oversight of Congress, and the law. “1:40 p.m. Director of Indictment Adam Schiff of California is the first director to After quoting founding father Alexander Hamilton, Schiff reminded senators to remain impartial jurors during the trial. “The Constitution gives you the responsibility to act as impartial jurors, to have a fair trial and to weigh the evidence before you, regardless of your party affiliation or your vote in previous or subsequent elections, our duty is against the Constitution and the 1:00 pm rule President Donald Trump’s recall trial begins with opening arguments. Democratic House dismissals have 24 hours a day to present their case to the Senate. Senate majority Mitch McConnell says there will be two hours of argument before the chamber takes a break. CNN contributed to this report. The original story follows below _____________________________________________________________________ After more than 12 hours of debate Tuesday, which lasted until the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump continues uit Wednesday afternoon. The Senate has accepted rules that allow each party to present its arguments, or opening statements, for 24 hours over a period of three days. The directors of the House, who act as prosecutors in the indictment trial, will begin to present evidence at 1 p.m. Here’s what you can expect from the debates on Wednesday: House leaders released a 111-page brief to the Senate on their investigative findings that led to Trump’s dismissal. Each of the seven house managers will explain these results during the first three days. They are expected to distribute this time almost evenly over the three days. Wednesday’s work will probably last after 9 p.m. AND with breaks. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts showed Tuesday evening that he would not allow house managers or defense lawyers to break the rules of decorum. Expect to see all tight leash parties behaving properly during the trial.

Follow below for live updates from Capitol Hill: (Eastern time)

2:30 p.m.

The deputy director of the Democratic House, Adam Schiff, was serious in his opening remarks today in the Senate, warning fellow lawmakers that if President Trump is not convicted, future presidents could “function as they would they too were beyond the reach of responsibility. “

“Unless his conviction and dismissal is remedied, President Trump’s abuse of office and obstruction of Congress will permanently change the balance of power between our branches of government, inviting future presidents to act as if they too are beyond the scope of responsibility, oversight of Congress, and the law. “

1:40 p.m.

Senior Director of Indictment Adam Schiff of California is the first manager to present arguments.

After quoting founding father Alexander Hamilton, Schiff reminded senators to remain impartial jurors throughout the trial.

“The Constitution gives you the responsibility to act as impartial jurors, to have a fair trial and to weigh the evidence before you, regardless of your party affiliation or your vote in previous or subsequent elections, our duty is against the Constitution and the rule of law. “

1 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s recall trial begins with opening arguments.

Democratic House dismissals have 24 hours a day to present their case to the Senate. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, says there will be two hours of argument before the chamber takes a break.

After more than 12 hours of debate Tuesday, which lasted until the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the dismissal trial of President Donald Trump will resume on Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate has accepted rules that allow each party to present its arguments, or opening statements, for 24 hours over a period of three days. The directors of the House, who act as prosecutors in the indictment trial, will begin to present evidence at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Here is what you can expect from the procedure:

The house directors released a 111-page brief to the Senate on their investigative findings that led to Trump’s dismissal. Each of the seven house managers will explain these results during the first three days. They are expected to distribute this time almost evenly over the three days. Wednesday’s work will probably last after 9 p.m. AND with breaks.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts showed Tuesday evening that he would not allow house managers or defense lawyers to break the rules of decorum. Expect to see all tight leash parties behaving properly during the trial.

