Opening arguments; Senators break into milk: NPR

L-R: MPs Adam Schiff, Zoe Lofgren, Jerrold Nadler and Hakeem Jeffries head for the Senate before the impeachment proceedings against President Trump begin.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images



Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Updated at 9:49 p.m. ET

The issue before the Senate is not just President Trump’s behavior, but also the fate of the constitution and the role of the United States in the world, the house’s managers said on Wednesday.

After the ground rules were laid down early in the morning after sometimes bitter litigation between the House delegation and Trump’s legal team, the senators returned on Wednesday to hear the formal opening of the case.

The Democrats initially have 24 hours to present their arguments for Trump’s deposition for three days.

MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Outlined the now familiar Ukraine affair and returned to his earlier topics about the need for new witnesses and evidence, but also cautioned senators with partly apocalyptic words about the scope of this moment for the life of the Republic ,

“If we don’t face this danger today, we’ll write the story of our decline with our hands,” he said. “We have been the bright city on a hill that President Reagan has described for generations. America is not just a country, it is also an idea. But what is the value of this idea if we do not attempt to reaffirm the values ​​that underpin it? ? “

Senators have to consider that in the Trump case, impeachment itself is on trial, Schiff said.

Article II of the impeachment deals with what Democrats call Trump’s disability to Congress. Schiff said that if Trump was allowed to remain in office – even after witnesses were prevented from speaking to Congress and holding documents – the Senate would have given up his powers to hold the presidents accountable, Schiff argued.

“There is no guarantee that this democracy, which has served us so well, will continue to flourish,” he said.

Trump’s lawyers will have time to offer a rebuttal later in the trial. In the meantime, lawyer Jay Sekulow repeated some of the White House complaints about the ship and Democrats to reporters during the lawsuits.

Foreign implications

At the beginning of the hour-long presentations, Schiff also warned that an acquittal would also serve as a signal to the nations overseas. Authoritarian regimes like Russia would comfort the accumulation of power in the presidency and the concomitant loss of it, he said.

Then there is the more immediate geopolitics.

The United States’ strategy to help Ukraine against armed forces supported by Russia and Russia was the right one, Schiff said, and Trump’s freeze last year cast doubt on that. Further doubts about American commitments would arise if Trump stayed in office, he argued.

“This is not a charity. It’s as much about our defense as it is about Ukraine,” he said.

If the Senate didn’t get Trump out of the way because he jeopardized this commitment, Moscow would win a geopolitical victory in Europe by losing confidence in American support for its allies.

No defrosting over witnesses or evidence

Minority leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., told reporters during a pause that he thought ship’s statements were a “tour de force” and he hoped Congressman’s eloquence would block the Republican deal on the inclusion of new witnesses and evidence in the Senate process would break through.

Schiff and his compatriots alluded to evidence of the Ukraine affair that has surfaced since Parliament voted against Trump last month, including a plethora of material related to an adjutant to Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

But there was no sign that Tuesday’s series of Schumer applications, allowing witnesses and evidence as the Democrats wished, would have affected the determination of majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. or the majority.

McConnell made a slight statement because he allowed the house’s record of evidence and kept open the possibility of later testimony and documents. However, it seemed unlikely that Republicans would have been further affected by Wednesday’s presentation.

“I haven’t heard anything new,” said Senator John Barrasso, R-Wy. “That was

was an effort … in a party-political way, to initiate proceedings against President Trump for not being happy with the results of the 2016 election. “

South Carolina senator Tim Scott, another Republican, told reporters that he had been imposed on a Democratic political move to try not to remove Trump, but to unite Republican senators in potentially competitive states like Colorado and Maine into one Stuck in traffic.

“What we saw is just warming up yesterday’s allegations,” said Scott. “The goal of this entire process is … to create an opportunity for them to try to overtake the Senate.”

Free flowing river

When the hours played out on Wednesday and the main action of the process began, it initially felt like the old-fashioned editions of the “sports center” – similar stories, often told and retold with the same highlights, in slightly different ways about one another To program day or night.

Schiff and his colleagues – including MEPs Jerry Nadler, Jason Crow, Sylvia Garcia, Val Demings, Hakeem Jeffries and Zoe Lofgren – each dealt in their own way with the basic issues of the Ukraine affair.

Demings alluded to her tenure as Orlando police chief. Crow, for his part, reported to the senators that he had caught fire in Afghanistan when he was stationed there with a special force – and the importance of counter-battery radars that alerted American troops to incoming artillery.

Crow said that the Congress had also provided Ukraine with such systems, and he was able to assess how much the Ukrainians might have been upset when they were concerned about the interruption in aid last year.

“This is not a theoretical exercise … and the Ukrainians know it,” said Crow.

The milk is important

Before the adjournment shortly before 10 p.m., the Democrats frequently quoted the same documents and referred to the same television clips, including Trump in the White House or in interviews. Anecdotes from the house’s investigation were repeated more than once by various moderators.

The Senate continued to opt for the unusual tableau of a chamber in which all members are present, sitting at their desks – and silent. A demonstrator interrupted the process shortly after 6 p.m. when Jeffries spoke, however, the Capitol Police ejected him.

Some senators seemed to be taking notes. At least one – Republican Rand Paul from Kentucky – seemed to be solving a crossword puzzle for at least one observer.

Scenes from the Senate floor:

Sen Mike Lee took notes from Ship’s comments and had to stop to massage his hand

Sen Rand Paul, also very focused, but on a crossword puzzle that’s not so discreetly hidden between his papers

Other senators coped with the hour-long presentations by relying on one of the few privileges still available to them under the rules of the process: a glass of milk. Only milk and water are allowed.

Senator Richard Burr, RNC, has been seen drinking a glass of milk, as has Republican Senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, who spoke on a break on Twitter – Senators may not be able to use their phones during the process, but they can treat goodies from the Senate Candy Desk, as Cotton obviously did.

Another major change in the Senate tenor was depicted in Burr’s ankles – which were not visible.

Burr, who usually doesn’t wear weather-independent socks on Capitol Hill, chose Wednesday’s session instead.

NPR Congress reporter Claudia Grisales contributed to this report.