Opening arguments of the property manager: NPR

The House Democratic impeachment officers, headed by California Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, arrive on Tuesday at the start of the Senate process. The managers start the opening discussions on Wednesday.

Opening arguments are brought up today in the Senate indictment of President Trump.

The Senate passed a resolution to open the 24-hour opening speech for each side over three days after the Democrats refused their efforts to subpoena documents that the Trump administration had refused to hand over.

The majority of the GOP also declined to testify against current and former Trump administration officials, including former national security advisor John Bolton and current White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

When the Senate process resumes at 1 p.m. ET, House managers will begin officially advocating that the Senate convict President Trump for the two impeachment proceedings and accuse him of abusing the power of his office and hindering Congress.

In Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum meeting, Trump reiterated his view that the charges against him were “a joke”.

“I think it’s so bad for the country,” he said, adding, “I would like to go to the trial, sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces.”

The president, who previously said he was open to witnesses to the Senate trial, said Wednesday that this decision was ultimately up to the Senate.

“I personally would rather go the long way,” he said. But Trump, who returns to Washington on Wednesday, also cited “national security” as the reason he is concerned about testimony from some witnesses seeking Democrats, such as John Bolton, the former national security advisor. Trump said Bolton knew too much about his face-to-face conversations with other world leaders, and exposing those conversations in statements could hurt the presidency.

“I don’t know if we left on the best terms, probably not, and you don’t want anyone to testify who didn’t leave on the best terms,” ​​Trump said of Bolton.

It is still possible, but unclear, whether the Senate will hear witnesses after both sides have made their introductory arguments. A number of GOP senators have spoken out to hear from some witnesses. It would take four Republican senators to vote with all 47 Democrats to call witnesses. But that would probably only happen next week.