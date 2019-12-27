Open WWE Friday Night Smackdown discussion thread: Triple Threat

Loading...

Tonight in the Finale With Spandex WWE Friday Night Smackdown you open the discussion thread of the year:

The Friday Night SmackDown edition on December 27th will see a triple threat match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin to determine who challenges "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020.

All three superstars have a unique reason to challenge the monstrous defending champion. For Bryan, a possible showdown would be retaliation after being dragged to hell by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt a few weeks ago. For Miz, the defeat at WWE TLC left the A-Lister an unresolved thirst after Wyatt had targeted his family. For King Corbin, it's an easy case that he believes deserves after defeating Roman Reigns in a TLC match on the last pay-per-view of 2019.

Who will be the winners of the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble after the match? Find out about SmackDown at 8/7 C on Friday evening. (via WWE.com)

How funny would it be if the main event of Royal Rumble frankly The Fiend vs. Would be King Corbin?

As always, add your favorite comments from the thread open tonight and show them your thumbs up. We'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown reports on Fox. Make sure to set your comments to "Latest" in the "Discussion" drop-down menu and enjoy the show!

(tagsToTranslate) Prowrestling (t) discussion thread (t) pro wrestling (t) wwe (t) wwe friday night smackdown (t) wwe smackdown