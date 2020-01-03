Open WWE Friday Night Smackdown discussion thread: 2 day team matches

Loading...

Tonight at With Spandex WWE Friday Night Smackdown you're ready for a good time.

On the first Friday Night SmackDown 2020, The Big Dog will celebrate WWE's "Yes!" – One team up against King Corbin and The Showoff. (via WWE.com)

What a preview! Even the WWE writers are more interested in what happens at Wrestle Kingdom 14. We will have an open discussion thread for both evenings on the homepage tonight. So make sure you pay attention to it. (P.S., go Naito!)

All that has been on the map for Friday Night Smackdown so far are Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan against Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin (in a spiritual rematch from Fox & # 39; New Years Eve with Steve Harvey Live from Times Square) as well as Sasha Banks and Bayley against Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a match slightly different from last week's.

