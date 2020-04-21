Open up Report Unique Version: The worst waiting game

MILWAUKEE — The Paycheck Security Method was a mortgage program designed to aid small businesses get as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks later, the revenue was absent, leaving hundreds of compact small business house owners in Wisconsin and across the country inquiring, “What now?”

In this distinctive edition of Open Document, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 reporter Angelica Sanchez on to converse about how COVID-19 is hitting Wisconsin’s small small business local community.

Sanchez has been monitoring the problem and talked with various smaller company house owners about the outcome the coronavirus has had on their base line and livelihood. The workforce talks about the Paycheck Protection Software, what took place to that mortgage money, and if there are any point out actions safeguarding little enterprises below in Wisconsin.

Ordinarily, Open up History is a podcast that usually takes you powering the scenes of FOX6 Investigative experiences. But we’re changing items up a little bit for the time currently being: We’re bringing you the newest on our protection of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll convey you more frequent episodes more than the next couple months as we navigate this.

Related present hyperlinks:

Subscribe to Open File via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Meal Bash Problem? Shoot the group an email by CLICKING Listed here.

Stick to Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Stick to Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Document