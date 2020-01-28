Open spaces DTC Home Organization Brand - Adweek

It may appear that direct-to-consumer brands have conquered every category, but DTC Holding Pattern Brands believes that there is still room for disruption in the private sector.

Enter Open Spaces, a new brand for home organizations that is coming onto the market today and offers products that range from wire baskets to shelf stands and hangers. Open Spaces follows Equal Parts, a kitchenware company called Pattern Brands launched in September.

“Our generation is moving more and more into space, and the organizational journey is becoming more and more complex,” said Katy Marshall, VP, general manager at Pattern. “We saw an opportunity to help consumers.”

Open spaces don’t just sell products. The brand also offers resources such as free tips from an organization expert and a 10-part organization guide to help consumers organize their homes. In contrast to The Container Store and similar sales outlets, Open Spaces strives for a more refined product range with sustainability in the center. For example, some products contain post-industrial metal and compressed felt, which is made from recycled plastic.

And as Marshall explains, the products are modular so that consumers can keep them for years to come.

“When we design these products, we imagine those products that can move and grow with you,” said Marshall. “We know that our organization is in a state of change and we wanted to develop a product that would last for years.”

Open Spaces conducted consumer research into home organization space for more than a year. The study included creating a fake open space with website and Facebook ads to provide consumers with a “guided experience”. The team tested different ways of communicating with consumers, including: Several lessons learned from the experience, including that consumers develop better organizational habits rather than just learning to organize part of their homes.

“What we really heard is that owning this room, it’s really important to go back somewhere and relax,” said Nick Ling, Pattern’s co-founder and CEO. “We bring a design aesthetic to the home organization that is a different way of thinking about the category. We want to bring this feeling of calm. “

Open Spaces enters a crowded market with other disruptors, including Marie Kondo, the organizational guru who launched an e-commerce shop in November, and Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who operate under and under the The Home Edit brand The product line brought out container storage last May.

Open Spaces is Pattern’s second brand, which, according to Ling, is the company’s path to expanding into the rest of a consumer’s home after it first arrives in the kitchen through Equal Parts. Ling declined to report sales or revenue for Equal Parts, but stated that the average customer rating is 4.9 out of 5 and that customers return on vacation to buy more items.