Open record: Off the Grid

MILWAUKEE – Customers wanted to make solar energy and invest in solar panels at their homes. But they were off the roster instead. Without solar energy and impending lending payments, customers contacted Contact 6.

In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs reveals how she found many people who have taken out massive loans to have these panels installed by a company called Altaray, from Utah. Moreover, local experts explain why the panels did not work and what companies such as Altaray do for the industry.

In the Dinner Party Question of this episode you will discover how many people are needed to compile a FOX6 Investigators or Contact 6 story from start to finish.

