Open NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 discussion thread

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 14 will air live this Saturday and Sunday on NJPW World and Fite TV. The show features Jushin Thunder Liger's retirement games and the battles between Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi and Jay White as the crowning glory of the first double IWGP heavyweight and intercontinental champions. You can read the full preview of the show from With Spandex here.

We usually don't do live threads for shows in New Japan, but we do one for the entire Wrestle Kingdom weekend. No matter what time zone you are in, here you can talk to the funniest fans on the Internet about the events.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 map:

Night 1:

Pre-show: Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji versus Toa Henare, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors

Pre-show: Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi against Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

1. Jushin Thunder Liger Retirement Match I: Tiger Mask, The Great Sasuke, Tatsumi Fujinami and Jushin Thunder Liger (with El Samurai) against Ryusuke Taguchi, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, Shinjiro Otani and Naoki Sano (with Kuniaki Kobayashi)

2. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Shingo Takagi, Evil and Sanada) against Suzukigun (El Desperado, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Zack Saber Jr.)

Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto) versus Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale and Kenta)

3rd IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) (c) against FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay)

4. Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) against Jon Moxley

5. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) against Hiromu Takahashi

6. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Jay White (c) against Tetsuya Naito

7th IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) against Kota Ibushi

Night 2:

Pre-Show: NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) against Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi-Hashi and Robbie Eagles), L.I.J. (Evil, Shingo Takagi and Bushi), Suzukigun (Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) and Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens)

1. Jushin Thunder Liger Retirement Match II: Jushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano against Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee

2. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship game: El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (c) against Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh)

3rd RPW British Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Saber Jr. (c) against Sanada

4th IWGP United States Championship Match: Juice Robinson vs. January 4th US title match winner

5.Never openweight championship match: kenta (c) vs hirooki goto

6th match between the losers of the Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championship matches on January 4th

7. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho

8. IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship Match: Competitors TBD

