Open History Specific Edition: Exposing an outbreak

CUDAHY — Fewer than 24 several hours after a FOX6 investigation exposed developing concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak in Cudahy, the Patrick Cudahy plant announces it is closing for two weeks. The Cudahy Wellbeing Office confirmed 28 favourable scenarios at the plant, which is up from 9 last week. During that closure, the company states “a rigorous deep cleaning and sanitation” will take place in an hard work to guard employees.

In this special edition of Open up Report, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire reveal why FOX6 submitted an open records request with the Cudahy Well being Department in the to start with put. Polcyn goes into what he located out, roadblocks he ran into, and what Patrick Cudahy’s father or mother business, Smithfield Food items, experienced to say about the outbreak.

Generally, Open Record is a podcast that can take you driving the scenes of FOX6 Investigative studies. But we’re switching matters up a little bit for the time becoming: We’re bringing you the most current on our protection of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll provide you extra repeated episodes around the subsequent number of months as we navigate this.

