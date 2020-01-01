Open AEW Dynamite Homecoming, NXT Best Of 2019 discussion thread

Loading...

(Extremely Barbara Walter's voice) This is 2020.

A live series of NXT TakeOver matches from throughout the year are shown tonight in the live edition of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, FL scheduled for Wednesday night, and Sam awards Roberts and Pat McAfee. If you've ever tried to see Dynamite live instead of NXT, this is probably the best excuse you have ever had!

On the cards for tonight:

AEW Dynamite

AEW Women's Championship Match: Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks against PAC and The Lucha Brothers

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley against Trent

Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

a performance by Taz

NXT

various NXT TakeOver matches from 2019

NXT Best of 2019 Awards

announcements from participants in this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

As always, add your favorite comments from the thread open tonight. If we get enough comments, we will include 10 of the best in tomorrow's AEW report. NXT is mostly pre-recorded content. Therefore, we will include all relevant information from these in the best and worst of the next week. Make sure you turn the comments by selecting "New" from the dropdown menu that is being discussed and enjoy the show!

