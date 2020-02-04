Oops, we may have sent your private photos from Google Photos to strangers

Well this is uncomfortable.

Google recently informed Google Photos users that due to a “technical problem” in Google Photos, some users ‘private videos were “incorrectly exported to unrelated users’ archives,” 9to5Google reported Monday.

The technical malfunction occurred on November 21, 2019 and was corrected four days later, on November 25, and apparently only affected users who were using Google Takeout to request a “Download your data” export, including content that was saved in Google Photos.

On the other hand, users who have downloaded their data may now have videos from someone else in their archive (which may also be incomplete).

The number of users who used Google Takeout to download their data during that five-day period is relatively small; Google told 9to5Google that only 0.01 percent of the Photos users who tried Takeouts were affected. Yet Google Photos is almost everywhere on Android phones – Google said it had more than a billion users last July – even that number is not negligible.

Google says that the problem has been resolved and that it has “conducted an in-depth analysis to prevent this from ever happening again.” Concerned users were notified of the error, along with an apology from Google and a suggestion to “perform another export of your content and delete your previous export right now.”

