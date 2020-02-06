Oops! Heidi Klum accidentally strips for Instagram – again

Heidi Klum knows how to keep the eyeballs on the runway. In the latest classy Instagram, which she posted in her profile, she literally shows everything and even though she is playful with “OOPS…. I did it again! “We very much doubt that it is a mistake.

Heidi has been heating up lately

Heidi Klum recently set Instagram on fire and posted a sexy Instagram video a few days ago.

It was a look behind the scenes of a photo shoot from Harper’s Bazaar Czech Republic. In the clip with which she shared, Heidi wore a glittering green Versace dress with strappy sandals. The supermodel poses with the dress pulled down to demonstrate her cleavage while looking at the camera.

HEIDI KLUM COMPLAINED TO ALWAYS BE A TARGET OF DANGEROUS FILES

Her followers loved the clip, some shared heart and fire emojis. Even AGT: Champions semi-finalist Hans, the accordion player, commented on the post.

Heidi Klum defends Simon Cowell against “AGT” racism controversy

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were recently released after only one season of America’s Got Talent. Reports of a “toxic culture” appeared on the set. Gabrielle was the one to complain about racist statements, including the statement that her hairstyles were “too black”.

Ouch.

Though this had been in the news for far too long when Terry Crews defended the “AGT” and then apologized to Gabrielle Union and all the celebrities and her mums who incriminated the drama.

In all of this, Heidi Klum decided to go for a page because she also judged America’s Got Talent and currently America’s Got Talent: Champions.

This is what she had to say about the controversy: “I just had an amazing experience. I can’t speak for (Union). I haven’t had the same experience,” said Heidi, according to USA Today treated with the utmost respect. I have never seen anything that was funny or hurtful. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cT8e7c2ysl4 (/ embed)

America’s Got Talent: Champions will air at 8:00 p.m. Monday night EST.