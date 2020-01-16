Ontario scholarships honor 57 Canadians lost on plane knocked down by Iran

(Government of Ontario)

The province launches a scholarship fund in honor of the perished Canadians when Iran accidentally shot a plane last week, including 15 students and staff at colleges and universities in southwestern Ontario.

The fund will award 57, $ 10,000 post-secondary scholarships – one for each of the Canadian victims – the province announced on Thursday. The Ministry of Colleges and Universities plans to launch the scholarships by September.

All 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed when Iranian ground-to-air rocket fire crashed on January 8, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 NG. apologized and admitted that what they said was a mistake.

Fifteen schools in Ontario lost students or teachers in the January 8 incident, including Western University, University of Guelph, University of Waterloo, University of Windsor and Cestar College of Business, Health and Technology, a campus in Toronto with close ties to Lambton College .

Western held a memorial service for the four graduate students who died in the Alumni Hall on Wednesday during the flight PS752. The University of Windsor lost five students and Waterloo and Guelph lost two each.

“Many of the victims were students and professors with a bright future, studied and taught at universities and colleges in Ontario and contributed to the advancement of research in many life-changing areas,” Prime Minister Doug Ford said in a statement.

“We will honor their memories through these scholarships to recognize their incredible contributions to our communities.”

The Ministry will award the scholarships based on financial needs, academic merits and other criteria in consultation with the families of victims and post-secondary schools.

Thirty-four of the scholarships go to students of institutions who lost people in the downturn. The remainder goes to other eligible college and university students.

