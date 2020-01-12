Ontario reports 'incident' at the Pickering nuclear power plant, emergency alarm shakes residents awake

An emergency alarm regarding the Pickering nuclear power plant sent on January 12, 2020.

ALERT

OTTAWA – The province of Ontario reported an “incident” on Sunday at the Pickering nuclear power plant near Toronto, but said there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity.

“Emergency services respond to the situation,” it said in a warning sent to mobile phone users in the province. People who lived near the station – on the shores of Lake Ontario about 50 km east of downtown Toronto – did not need protective measures at this time.

The report was canceled shortly thereafter.

My best guess? People in Pickering or driving through it may see a boom of emergency service vehicles responding to something in the factory, but don’t panic: it’s not a meltdown or any form of radioactivity emergency. If so, that’s probably what they should have said.

– Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) January 12, 2020

🚨 WAKE UP IN AN EMERGENCY🚨 NUCLEAR INCIDENT NEARBY it is fine, but please just chill I mean, look at the news as if your life depends on it, because maybe it is, but you know, don’t panic or something pic.twitter .com / ZuGEa2NS7L

– Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) January 12, 2020

The quickest and stupidest way to wake people up is to tell them that there is an emergency at a nuclear power plant, and that they are safe “right now,” meaning that this can change quickly and then not provide any other information. ** Durham Regional Police say they know nothing about it. #pickering #ottnews

– Tom Spears (@ TomSpears1) January 12, 2020

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Frances Kerry)

