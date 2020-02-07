Ontario compensates some parents for primary school strike

The Ontario government has paid some parents too much for the days that elementary teachers are on strike.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced that the government will compensate parents of children affected by the basic strikes, up to $ 60 a day.

Elementary teachers are on a provincial strike on Thursday and have escalated their work action this week to run away from each board twice a week.

But several parents saw four-day compensation paid to their accounts on Monday – although elementary teachers had only been on strike for one day at the time.

The government says the computer system has wrongly counted days when a sign has been hit by both elementary and secondary strikes, even though parents of high school students are not eligible for compensation.

Officials from the Ministry of Education are not yet able to quantify how much money has been overpaid, but they say it affects a small number of parents.