Onslow Memorial Clinic Foundation announces COVID-19 Response Rund

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As the COVID-19 pandemic proceeds to have an effect on the local community, Onslow Memorial Hospital has initiated a COVID-19 Response Fund.

The effects on healthcare resources throughout this time has created a feeling of urgency for hospitals to make certain they have the supplies they require to care for patients and companies.

The COVID-19 Response Fund, which will go on to guidance regions in require, including:

Private protective equipment (PPE) for our sufferers and health care providers on the front strains of the COVID-19 pandemic

Tests and equipment essential for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic

Support/money guidance for healthcare personnel influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic

Any other COVID-19 associated charges at OMH

“This is a defining second for our community and our nation,” claims Lee Ann Thomas, OMH Foundation Executive Director. “As our health care vendors are preventing at the entrance strains, we have to have to assist them in any way that we can. This community has currently revealed mind-boggling compassion with generous donations of masks, food items, and other materials, and for that, we are particularly grateful. I’m hoping each individual single man or woman who is in a position will donate whatever they can towards this outstanding marketing campaign. We are all stronger with each other.”

To donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, Lee Ann Thomas can be achieved at 910-577-2651 to approach a donation in excess of the phone.

The Basis is also accepting donations on the internet by means of the internet site or by mailing a examine to OMH Basis, 317 Western Blvd., Jacksonville, NC 28546.