Only one minute of exercise per week can improve the health of OAPs, according to research - The Sun

Research has shown that only one minute of exercise per week can benefit the health of the elderly.

Participants aged 65-75 with a sedentary lifestyle took part in sprint interval training once or twice a week.

Only 60 seconds of exercise can benefit an older person, research found Credit: Alamy

They were asked to cycle fast for six seconds on exercise bikes before they rested for a minute and then repeated the exercise until they reached a total minute.

Dr. John Babraj, who led the study at Abertay University, Dundee, said that even one weekly session improved blood glucose control.

The ability to get up to answer a door and go up and down the stairs was also improved.

He now wants the method to be included in government guidelines.

He said: “While those who took part in the biweekly sessions noted a greater improvement, those who took part in the single session also saw change.

“It is important that they have also observed a difference in overall function, significantly improving their ability to perform daily tasks such as getting up to answer a door and climbing stairs.

“These are major problems for the elderly. As we lose our physical function, we become socially isolated and when we become socially isolated, our quality of life decreases considerably. “

“Currently, older adults are advised to participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercises every week and that can be difficult,” he said.

