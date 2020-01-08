Only hipsters will want to visit these 15 tourist destinations in America

Loading...

Whether you are a self-proclaimed hipster or refuse to label yourself as such, but enjoy trendy places that offer some of the best eateries, Instagram backgrounds and hip bars, then you’ve definitely come across the perfect piece for you and your travel needs.

In addition to some beautiful landscapes, nature and historic sites, the United States also offers some of the best places that will meet all your inner needs, from pounding donut stores, colorful murals, record stores to chic clothing stores that will make you look better than ever.

Moreover, if you are not a fan of overcrowded places and very touristy destinations all over the country, then these places might be the perfect place for you to tickle. That said, here are 15 tourist destinations in America that only hipsters want to visit!

15 Wynwood, Miami – Colorful murals for everyone to enjoy

Although Miami is a hotspot for tourists in America and the rest of the world, you may be more inclined to visit Wynwood for a break from the hustle and bustle of the city. Wynwood offers some of the most stunning murals in Miami that ensure that your Instagram or social media feed looks clear and fresh that everyone can enjoy.

14 Little Five Points, Atlanta – Record Stores & Live Music

Atlanta is another American city that is going on! Little Five Points is easily one of the hippest neighborhoods in Atlanta with very cool record stores and vintage clothing stores that meet all your needs. You will also find some of the coolest dive bars and hamburger tents where all young locals have a great time.

13 Williamsburg, Brooklyn – Chic Stores, Young Crowd & Happening Bars

Although New York City is always a nice place to visit, it is worth crossing the Williamsburg Bridge and discovering all the wonderful things this neighborhood in Brooklyn has to offer. According to Refinery29, this neighborhood has great trendy cafes, bustling restos and numerous seasonal locations for outdoor concerts and wonderfully fresh food markets.

12 Fishtown, Philadelphia – Coffee shops that keep you going

If clothing stores, music locations and record stores are not your thing, then perhaps the perfect cup of coffee is what you are looking for. Fishtown is Philadelphia’s coolest place with some great culinary, art and music venues, but they also have some of the trendiest cafes that offer some of the tastiest cups of coffee you’ll ever have.

11 Seattle, Washington – Culturally and environmentally aware

Seattle is the largest city in the state of Washington that is surrounded by water, mountains and endless evergreen forests with some of the most stunning views. Moreover, Seattle is home to a very large technology industry and it is an extremely environmentally conscious city, making it worth a visit!

10 Portland, Oregon – Some of the coolest places to eat

Portland, Oregon is easily one of the most “hipster” cities in the United States. Not only do they offer an abundance of nature and snow-covered mountains, but the city is full of insanely cool eateries that make you leave a few pounds heavier than before. If that is not convincing enough, their coffee houses and microbreweries might do it for you!

9 Cincinnati, Ohio – 19th-century Art Deco for everyone to enjoy

Cincinnati, Ohio is a great place for anyone interested in art! Not only is the city full of art museums that are definitely worth a visit, but the city is full of murals and street art that exude the best 19th-century art deco atmosphere that will make you feel all kinds of fun.

8 Boise, Idaho – Culinary hotspot

Whether you have heard Boise before or not, add it to your list because it is definitely worth a visit! The city is full of outdoor recreation, has a fantastic quality of life and is without a doubt a culinary hotspot with restaurants for just about every appetite! The city is so hip that it has been officially named the fourth largest hipster place in America.

7 Durham, North Carolina – Scene with youthful fashion

Although trendy cafes and beautiful art museums are great, sometimes someone just wants to take a dip in some beautiful clothing stores that freshen up your wardrobe. The best place to do that is none other than Durham, North Carolina! While that may surprise you, Durham offers a number of exceptional fashion stores that make you look like the best version of yourself.

6 Louisville, Kentucky – Killer Food With A Side Of Southern Style

Nothing feels better than good food with comfort! The best kitchen to find out is to dive in some tasty southern-style dishes. The best place to eat is in Louisville, Kentucky! This city offers cutthroat food with the perfect touch of southern style that will fill your heart and stomach with all kinds of goodness.

5 Kansas City, Kansas – Museums for culture and world class

Kansas City is another thriving hotspot for all your hip people there! Not only does it have a delicious barbecue, but Kansas City is home to an abundance of world-class culture and museums. This place is best known for its jazz scene and historic 18th-century museums and other contemporary collections that are worth seeing.

4 Minneapolis, Minnesota – Friendly people and outdoor events

Minneapolis is best known for its many cultural attractions and contemporary art scene, but it is also home to some of the nicest people you will ever meet! In addition, the city also offers a number of fun outdoor events that allow you to meet new people and enjoy local music and delicious drinks.

3 Athens, Georgia – Funky music scene

Athens, Georgia is one of the most historic cities in America and is definitely worth a visit if you like beautiful architecture and music landmarks such as the Georgia Theater. This city is full of just about everything without the crowd, so if you don’t like too many tourists, this is the perfect place.

2 Salt Lake City, Utah – Spirited Yet Subtle at the same time

Salt Lake City is without a doubt as hipster as things become! The city is ranked as the third trendiest place in the world and offers very trendy cafes, record stores and friendly people in abundance. The best part is that although it can be very lively, it is quite subtle so that you can enjoy yourself without feeling overwhelmed.

1 Tacoma, Washington – Tattoo shops and microbreweries

Last but certainly not least, another hipster must-see destination, Tacoma! This city in the state of Washingon offers some of the best tattoo shops and artists in the entire country, and the best way to end a day of sightseeing is their wonderful microbreweries and wonderful restaurants.